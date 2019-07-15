Troy man to help bring safe water to remote African villages

Smith

The Marion Medical Mission announces Joe Smith of Troy will spend approximately three weeks partnering with African communities to provide safe water sources to more than 3,000 villages in remote areas of Malawi, Zambia, and Tanzania.

Smith will leave for Africa on Sept. 14 for his first mission trip with Marion Medical Mission. Thirty-six U.S. volunteers will work in remote villages to help them provide sustainable, life-saving freshwater wells to areas that previously had none. The group plans to install 3,000 wells during this year’s well season.

Smith, a member of Friedens United Church of Christ in Troy, said he’s excited to extend the outreach of his church’s ministry mission to this part of the world.

“When my church family found out I volunteered for this trip, they really got behind me 100 percent,” he said. “Our church has been looking for ways to reach out and help others beyond the Troy area. I hope that by going on this trip it will provide me with the opportunity to help people who so desperately need fresh water, and make an impact in other parts of the world.”

UNICEF reports that in sub-Saharan Africa, one in five children die before their fifth birthday because they lack potable water. About 663 million people around the globe rely on ponds, streams and other exposed and untreated sources for their drinking water. For just a $450 donation, Marion Medical Mission provides an African village of approximately 125 people with a sustainable source of safe drinking water.

Joe Smith is looking for speaking opportunities at churches, civic organizations and small groups who might be interested in learning more about the organization or helping to fund the 3,000 wells the group plans to install.

