Troy McDonald’s manager receives prestigious award

Kristy Cook, manager of the McDonald’s Restaurant in Troy, has won a Ray Kroc Award, an accolade to recognize the world’s top-performing McDonald’s managers. Cook was one of 365 managers from 60 markets (representing the top 1 percent of restaurant managers) to receive the honor, which includes a cash prize and a trophy.

Cook, who has been working for McDonald’s for 20 years, will be awarded her prize on April 22 at the Ray Kroc Awards Gala in Orlando, Fla., hosted by McDonald’s President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski and McDonald’s Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer David Fairhurst.

“Being in the top 1 percent of one of the biggest restaurant chains in the world is crazy,” Cook said. “Troy is my hometown, so I was excited to be brought in to improve the store and fix the issues. It feels good to now hear positive things about this store in the community. I am proud of the turnaround the store has made and believe I have one of the best teams around. I made it a point to get to sit down with each crew member and get to know them personally. My key to success is treating everyone like family, not just an employee. I am looking forward to continuing my growth with McDonald’s. The possibilities are endless.”

McDonald’s independent franchisees and regional management nominate restaurant managers for the Ray Kroc Awards to recognize their hard work, dedication, and commitment to McDonald’s and its customers.

“We are incredibly proud that Kristy was recognized by McDonald’s with the Ray Kroc Award as one of the top general managers in the company,” said Tracy Timmons, area supervisor for the Dave Embry organization. “We have long considered Kristy to be an invaluable asset in our organization. She is committed to delivering great customer service and hospitality to our guests. Kristy’s team follows her lead and strives to make guests happy on each and every visit. We look forward to another year of remarkable results from Kristy and her team in Troy.”

McDonald’s is committed to creating employment opportunities for people of all ages and from all backgrounds, as well as boosting employability to help people gain the skills and experience they need to progress in their careers. McDonald’s provides opportunities for progression and promoting from within; about 90 percent of restaurant management began their careers as crew members.

