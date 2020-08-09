Twenty weeks of extended regular state benefits available

× Expand jobs, employment

The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced 20 weeks of state extended benefits are available to those who exhaust the allotted 26 weeks of regular state unemployment and the additional 13 weeks of federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

Illinois law provides for 20 weeks of extended benefits during times of "high unemployment," as defined in the law, instead of the 13 weeks of extended benefits that were available in Illinois since May.

There are 30 states providing 13 weeks of extended benefits, and 19 states, including Illinois, providing 20 weeks of extended benefits. South Dakota is the only state not providing any number of extended benefit weeks.

For more information, visit IDES.Illinois.gov.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter