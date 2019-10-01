Two Ameren Illinois natural gas crews place in top 10 at 2019 Natural Gas Rodeo

Ameren Illinois teams placed third and tenth at the 2019 National Gas Rodeo in Kansas City.

The annual event tests the skills of natural gas workers in a series of challenges that simulate the everyday work environment. Tasks such as cutting pipe, setting a natural gas meter, installing service, digging safely, and operating power equipment in a relay race showcase the skills of natural gas workers against those of other utilities from around the country. The Ameren Illinois award winners were:

Methane Maniacs, Belleville, third place overall, first-place finish in the relay event, team members Zac Reis, Dale Stallman, Jim Tylka, Keith Huschle and Josh Bingheim (alternate)

Methane Cowboys, Quincy and Jerseyville, 10th place, team members Kirby Feldkamp, Kraig Genenbacher, Kory Huner, Mike Wittman and Phil Hunter (alternate)

The Methane Maulers; Quincy, Sciota Storage Field and Alton; third-place finish in pipe cut event, two-man team members Colton Raitt, Marcus Crider and Tevis Wells (alternate)

In total, 19 Ameren Illinois co-workers representing five teams competed in the rodeo. More than 200 workers from 17 utilities throughout the nation fielded teams this year.

“The Natural Gas Rodeo is kind of like the Olympics for our gas co-workers,” said Ron Pate, senior vice president of Operations and Technical Services for Ameren Illinois. “It’s all about competing to the best of their abilities in a safe manner. It also gives family members an up-close look at what it takes to do this type of work on an everyday basis.”

Next year’s rodeo will be in Springfield, Mo.

