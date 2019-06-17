Two dead in wrong-way I-55 crash

crash
Illinois State Police is investigating a wrong-way head-on crash involving a passenger bus that killed two people and injured six others.
According to an ISP District 18 release, at 12:32 a.m. Sunday, a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Dannean Royston, 36, of St. Louis, was headed north on Interstate 55 in the southbound lanes, just north of Farmersville, when it collided head-on with a southbound 2018 Nissan Rogue, driven by Cheryl True, 54, of Maryville. The Nissan spun, sideswiping a 2016 Freightliner pulling a utility box trailer and a 2019 Kia Serento. The Nissan stopped in the middle of I-55 in the southbound lanes when it was struck by a Megabus carrying 54 passengers.
The Montgomery County coroner pronounced Royston and True dead at the scene. The bus driver, Kermit Wilmington, 60, of Chicago, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and five bus passengers were transported with minor injuries.
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation.