Two events canceled at Jacoby Arts Center

× Expand Photo by Fred Pollard The exterior of the Jacoby Arts Center, with one of the boarded-up windows on the second floor visible.

Coronavirus precautions have canceled two activities at Jacoby Arts Center.

The center announced the cancellations of Paper Slip Theater's "When We First Met" on Friday and an open mic and art event Saturday.

"The health of all who come to the Jacoby Arts Center is extremely important to us; while there are no known cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Alton, we are implementing some precautionary measures," a Jacoby Arts Center press release states.

All other activities are currently continuing as scheduled, but are subject to change. Check Facebook for updates.

"We respectfully ask anyone who is ill to please not visit the art center.

We are closely monitoring the situation, disinfecting frequently and following the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control; state, county, and city officials, and will provide updates on any future canceled activities," the release states.

Additional local information coronavirus can be found at:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/summary.html#situation-summary

https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php

