Two face methamphetamine charges in Wood River

Dooley and Cambron

Two Wood River men are facing methamphetamine charges after police searched a home in the 700 block of Longfellow Avenue.

Wood River police identified the suspects as Matthew W. Cambron, 49, and Kerry J. Dooley, 30, who both live at the address. Both were charged in Madison County Circuit Court with unlawful possession of, with intent to distribute, look-a-like substance and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $75,000. Both are in police custody.

The Wood River Police Department and the ILEAS (Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System) Special Response Team executed a search warrant at approximately 6:20 a.m. Thursday.

The search warrant was obtained by the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit after diligent work by a Wood River Police Department patrol officer and the drug unit. The investigation has been ongoing since March.

“The Wood River Police Department will continue to pursue illegal drug activity,” a police department Facebook post states. “This investigation is another example of the dedication of the officers and the drug unit of the Wood River Police Department working for the good citizens of the city of Wood River.

