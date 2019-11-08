Two honored as Alton-Godfrey Rotary’s Students of the Month

Laaker and Gonzalez

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club honored Lucy Gonzalez of Marquette Catholic High School and Wesley Laaker of Alton High School as the club’s Students of the Month for November.

Gonzalez, daughter of Christl and Francisco Gonzalez, attended St. Mary’s in Alton for grade school.

She is the president of Breast Cancer Awareness Club. The club holds events throughout the year, such as Volley for the Cure, which raises money for cancer research.

She is also the president of Students Against Destructive Decisions Club. SADD works to inform students about the dangers and consequences of underage drinking, driving under the influence, and other drug usage. SADD holds red ribbon week, a week dedicated to bring awareness of drug abuse.

Other activities she is involved in include: National Honors Society, which requires academic excellence for admittance; Art Club, which partakes in many local events and fairs to represent the arts at Marquette Catholic High School; Campus Ministry, the religious organization at Marquette; and Worldwide Youth Exploring Science and Engineering. In WYSE, she takes individual competitive, standardized tests to contribute to the Marquette team against schools around the area.

She has volunteered at The Nature Institute in Godfrey since 2014, and is now employed there. At The Nature Institute, she leads hikes and teaches campers about nature and the importance of protecting the environment. She is also employed at Castelli’s restaurant.

She won the Presidential Award for Service in 9th, 10th, and 11th grade. This national award is given out according to the number of service hours made in a year. She has approximately 942 service hours in her high school career.

She plans to attend a four-year university and major in environmental science.

Laaker is the son of Brad and Angela Laaker.

His honors and awards include Academic All Conference and Team Academic Leader in baseball and high honor roll. School activities and clubs he has been involved with include the Architectural Drafting Club, Mu Alpha Theta, and Physics Club. His community service and employment activities include Special Olympics Flag Football, Tidalwaves swim meets, Alton Middle School baseball volunteering, Mu Alpha Theta tutoring, working for the Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department, trunk or treat, Bristow’s Baseball Camps and being a church youth ambassador.

After high school, he plans to attend either Drury University or another university to study architecture and engineering and compete in baseball at the collegiate level.

