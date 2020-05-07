Two more die from COVID-19 in Madison County

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday announced 2,641 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 138 additional deaths.

Madison County reported two more deaths, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s, for a total of 30. The county has 408 confirmed cases, 80 hospitalized and 116 recovered.

Clinton County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 5 males 50s, 1 unknown 50s, 6 females 60s, 12 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 9 females 70s, 19 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 14 males 80s, 17 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 1 female 100+

DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 4 females 90s

Jackson County: 1 male 60s

Kane County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

Kankakee County: 1 female 80s

Lake County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s

Macon County: 1 female 70s

McHenry County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Peoria County: 1 female 90s

Rock Island County: 1 male 70s

Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 80s

IDPH is reporting a total of 70,873 cases, including 3,111 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 17,783 specimens for a total of 379,043.

All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported have changed, therefore, today's numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

