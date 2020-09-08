Two new health care providers seeing patients at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center announced Dr. Barry Rosenblum and Kenan Sahbaz, of Gateway Medical Group, have begun seeing patients at OSF Multi-Specialty Group at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

Rosenblum specializes in otolaryngology, caring for patients with conditions of the head and neck. He is trained in both the medical management and surgery of these conditions. He received a bachelor of science and medical degree from University of Missouri, Kansas City. Following his graduation from the University of Missouri, he completed an internship at Saint Louis University School of Medicine, Department of Surgery. Also at Saint Louis University School of Medicine, he completed his residency with the Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery.

Kenan Sahbaz is a committed family nurse practitioner with experience assessing, diagnosing and treating patients with ENT-related issues. Sahbaz received his bachelor of science in nursing from University of Missouri-St. Louis and his master of science in nursing from Maryville University.

Rosenblum and Sahbaz will hold office hours at OSF Multi-Specialty Group. Rosenblum will also conduct surgical procedures at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

For more information, call (618) 288-6870.

