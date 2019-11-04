Two right lanes closed on westbound I-55/70 in East St. Louis

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions will be encountered today (Nov. 4) on westbound I-55/70 in East St. Louis.

The two right lanes will be closed in the westbound direction near milepost 3.2, on the bridge between Illinois 203 and Exchange Avenue. The two right lanes will be closed from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The lane restrictions are needed to repair an expansion joint.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Follow IDOT District 8 on Twitter to find details on other construction projects. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

