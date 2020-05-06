Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair canceled amid pandemic

× Expand The 24th annual Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair will teach participants knot-tying, fish identification, fish cleaning, casting and other skills.

The 30th annual Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair, scheduled for June 6 at Pere Marquette State Park near Grafton on Illinois 100, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair is one of the park’s most popular events each year, featuring catch-and-release fishing, casting stations, fishing information, and family entertainment.

Event organizers say they are thankful to have the support of corporate and agency sponsors and staff, donors and contributors, volunteers, as well as the families and other visitors who make the event successful every year. Planning will begin soon for resuming the Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair in 2021.

The event is hosted by the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge (administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service), and Pere Marquette State Park (administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources).

