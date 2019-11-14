Two seriously injured in I-55 crash near Hamel

× Expand crash

Illinois State Police District 11 troopers responded Thursday to investigate a single-vehicle serious injury crash on northbound Interstate 55 at milepost 28, near Hamel, in Madison County.

Preliminary reports indicate at 9:13 a.m., a 1999 Honda CRV was traveling north when it lost control for an unknown reason and left the road, going into the median. The vehicle overturned several times and both occupants, a 24-year-old male driver and 25-year-old female passenger from Nixa, Mo., were ejected. The passenger became trapped under the vehicle. A tow truck was able to lift the CRV off the female and first responders were able to tend to her injuries. Both occupants were airlifted to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit officers responded to investigate the crash.

