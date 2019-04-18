Two students earn national homeschool award

Longnecker and Spencer

Two students from the Alton Classical Conversations homeschool community recently capped months of study by correctly reciting more than 400 facts from a multitude of subjects as part of the Classical Conversations Memory Master program at an end-of-year culmination program and award presentations. The celebration included student presentations on topics such as science and history, the display of fine art projects, as well as group class performances of all the children in attendance at Community Christian Church in Alton.

These two outstanding students earned the Memory Master award on Thursday, when each child spent approximately four hours recalling facts from six subjects, as well as a history timeline. In addition to a chronological timeline of 161 events and people, the other subjects included 24 events in history; 120 locations and geographic features in Africa, Europe, and the Old World (locate and identify on a map); 24 science facts, including the classification of living things and each continent’s highest mountains; five Latin noun endings and their singular and plural declensions; English grammar facts, including 53 prepositions, 23 helping verbs, and 12 linking verbs; math, including common squares and cubes, geometric and algebraic formulas, and unit conversions; and reciting all 44 US presidents.

The students honored were Claire Spencer, daughter of Brad and Lisa Spencer of Alton; and Olivia Longnecker, daughter of Scott and Jamie Longnecker of Jerseyville.

Memory Master is a program that is available to all Classical Conversations participants nationwide. Classical Conversations comprises communities of homeschooling families all around the world. There are programs for kindergarten through high school graduation that focus on learning through the classical method. There are campuses in Alton, Maryville, and Fairview Heights. For more information about Classical Conversations, or the programs each of these communities offer, visit classicalconversations.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter