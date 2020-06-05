U.S. 40 near Highland to have lane restrictions

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced U.S. 40 at Highland Road will be restricted to one lane beginning Tuesday, June 9, weather permitting.

Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers. This work is necessary to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

