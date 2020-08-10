U.S. 67 asphalt project on tap next week

× Expand roadwork

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces intermittent lane restrictions will begin on U.S. 67 between Crystal Lake Road and 0.4 miles north of Fulkerson Road on Tuesday, Aug. 18, weather permitting.

The work is needed to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be complete by the end of November.

Work will take place each weekday between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. During these times, drivers will experience delays. It is asked that motorists avoid this area as much as possible.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Follow the Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

