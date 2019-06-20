U.S. 67 in downtown Alton likely to reopen Friday

× Expand photo by Jeff Helmkamp Flood of 2019

If all goes according to plan, U.S. 67 through downtown Alton will reopen late Friday afternoon, Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said Thursday.

The city is working with the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, the Madison County Highway Department and the Illinois Department of Transportation to remove flood control structures and reopen the road, he said.

“If everything goes well, we should have that open up at the close of business tomorrow,” he said.

For now, the wall will remain in place near the Ardent Mills flour mill.

“We’re still in a state of emergency,” Barnhart said. “We need to keep the wall up in that area, but as the waters recede we’ll chase it down and try to get things open back up.”

Once the wall is removed, crews will inspect sewers, roads and other infrastructure to make sure there’s no erosion or washouts. Workers also will have to remove mud and debris.

“That’s going to take some time to clean up,” he said.

The parks and public works departments are working diligently to remove debris at the still-closed Riverfront Park, Barnhart said. The flood deposited a half-inch of mud throughout the park and river currents pushing against driftwood damaged fences.

Barnhart said the city was fortunate to have removed electronic components that control the park’s fountain before they were damaged. The city is waiting to reinstall the components until officials are certain the river won’t rise again.

Five power washers are cleaning up the amphitheater, which had about a foot of water on top of its stage. Crews are working 12-hour days at the park, Barnhart said.

“It’s going to be a menacing task but one we have to undertake, and hopefully if things go well we can have the riverfront opened up for the Fourth of July,” he said. “That’s the goal.”

The Mississippi River at Melvin Price Locks and Dam was at 33.12 feet Thursday morning, below the level considered to be major flooding. The latest forecast shows the river falling below flood stage July 3.

