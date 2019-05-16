U.S. attorney recognizes law enforcement during National Police Week

Weinhoeft

U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft recognized the service and sacrifice of federal, state, and local law enforcement officers on the occasion of National Police Week, and commented on the FBI’s 2018 Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted report.

“National Police Week is a great time for all of us to pause and commemorate the men and women in blue who bravely protect and serve our communities each and every day,” Weinhoeft said. “We are especially proud to recognize their contributions to our system of justice, as well as their dedication, personal sacrifice, and public service. On behalf of the Department of Justice, this office extends its most sincere appreciation to all current and former law enforcement officers and their families.”

In October 1962, Congress passed and President Kennedy signed a joint resolution declaring May 15 of every year National Peace Officers Memorial Day, to honor law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty. The resolution also created National Police Week as an annual tribute to law enforcement service and sacrifice.

This year, National Police Week is being observed from May 12-18. During this time, the nation celebrates all law enforcement officers across the country, recognizing their hard work, dedication, loyalty and commitment in safeguarding the communities in which they serve.

According to statistics collected by the FBI, in 2018, 106 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty. More than half of those deaths were felony homicides — tied for third most in the last 10 years. The remainder were fatal accidents. The names of 371 officers killed in the line of duty were added this year to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. The list can be found at lawmemorial.org/2019rollcall.

For more information about other National Police Week events, visit policeweek.org. To access the FBI’s 2018 Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted report, visit https://ucr.fbi.gov/leoka/2018.

