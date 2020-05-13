U.S. attorney recognizes National Police Week

Weinhoeft

U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft of the Southern District of Illinois and federal officials across the Department of Justice are observing National Police Week.

From May 10-16, they are paying special honor to the service and sacrifice of the nation’s federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement. Because of the ongoing pandemic, all Police Week events will be virtual this year, but the respect and heartfelt gratitude remain as strong as ever.

“There is no more noble profession than serving as a police officer,” Attorney General William P. Barr said. “The men and women who protect our communities each day have not just devoted their lives to public service, they’ve taken an oath to give their lives in order to ensure our safety. And they do so not only in the face of hostility from those who reject our nation’s commitment to the rule of law, but also in the face of evolving adversity – such as an unprecedented global health pandemic. This week, I ask all Americans to join me in saying ‘thank you’ to our nation’s federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement officers. Their devotion and sacrifice to our peace and security will not be taken for granted.”

“Law enforcement officers are ‘the thin blue line’ that maintains order and protects us from chaos,” Weinhoeft said. “Police work has always involved risk; but we are living through a moment in history when danger hides in the most routine activities. While most Americans are sheltering in place, we have witnessed men and women in essential positions heroically serving the people of this nation in spite of the danger. As they continue to merit our praise and sincerest gratitude, we pause this week to show our respect to all the law enforcement officers who daily make this brave act of sacrifice, putting our collective safety ahead of their own. I am especially proud of the dedicated officers who serve and protect the Southern District of Illinois and who have continued to work, without fanfare, in the midst of this pandemic.”

In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week, to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Each year during National Police Week, Americans celebrate the contributions of law enforcement from around the country, recognizing their hard work, dedication, loyalty and commitment to keeping our communities safe. This year the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored law enforcement officers’ courage and unwavering devotion to the communities they swore to serve.

Peace Officers Memorial Day, observed every year on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty. Based on data collected and analyzed by the FBI’s Law Enforcement Officer Killed and Assaulted Program, 89 law enforcement officers died nationwide in the line of duty in 2019, including Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins in the Southern District of Illinois. In the early morning hours of August 23, 2019, Hopkins, 33, was shot and killed while attempting to execute a search warrant at a residence in East St. Louis. A 10-year veteran of law enforcement, Hopkins was a member of the Illinois State Police SWAT team – a group of dedicated professionals routinely tasked with some of the most dangerous assignments. His tragic death was deeply felt across the district and still weighs heavily on the hearts of all who knew him.

Comprehensive data tables and brief narratives describing the other fatal attacks on law enforcement officers are available at https://ucr.fbi.gov/leoka/2019/home. According to FBI data, there were an additional 41 officers nationwide who were killed accidentally last year while on duty. Hopkins’ name, along with the names of the other fallen officers, has been added to the wall at the National Law Enforcement Memorial and will be read aloud tonight (May 13) during a candlelight vigil. Because public events have been suspended as a result of COVID-19, the vigil will be livestreamed to the public at 7 p.m. To register to view this free online event, visit www.LawMemorial.org/webcast. To learn more about National Police Week and the virtual candlelight vigil, visit www.policeweek.org.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter