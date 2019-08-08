U.S. declares agriculture disaster in Illinois

Following Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s July 3 request in the wake of historic flooding across the state, on Thursday the U.S. Department of Agriculture declared an agriculture disaster in all 102 Illinois counties.

“Illinois farmers have experienced months of hardship due to extreme weather across the state, but today’s declaration means we can begin the road to recovery,” Pritzker said. “I’m heartened that the USDA has approved my request for an agriculture disaster so a vital industry that supports so many working families across the state can rebuild and continue to thrive in our state.”

For Illinois farmers and agri-businesses that experienced an extraordinary and unprecedented spring planting season, this declaration will provide new federal resources to aid recovery efforts. Low-interest FSA emergency loans may be used to restore or replace essential property, cover production costs, pay essential family living expenses, reorganize the family farming operation or refinance certain non-real estate operating debts.

“The Secretarial Disaster Declaration is a recognition of the extreme weather conditions Illinois farmers have faced this planting season,” said John Sullivan, director of Illinois Department of Agriculture. “I thank Governor Pritzker for his leadership in pursuing this relief and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue for his responsiveness to providing this needed assistance to Illinois’ agricultural community.”

More information about FSA emergency loans, including applications for affected residents, can be found online.

