U.S. Small Business Administration extends operations of Disaster Loan Outreach Center

× Expand photo by Denny Patterson Granite City residents wait in line and talk with resource officials at the community resource event at the Granite City High School gymnasium.

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced on Wednesday the extension of operations at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Madison County until Nov. 6.

“I encourage anyone who has not completed their disaster loan application to visit the center and meet with a Customer Service Representative for one-on-one assistance,” said Kem Fleming, director of Disaster Field Operations Center East.

The center is located as indicated below:

Granite City – City Hall, 2000 Edison Ave. in Granite City

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Closed: Sunday, Nov. 3

Closes: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6

Applicants may apply online using the electronic loan application via the SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov. Applicants may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded at sba.gov. Completed applications should be returned to the centers or mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Dec. 9. The deadline to return economic injury applications is July 10, 2020.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter