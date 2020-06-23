U.S. Steel Foundation awards scholarships

US Steel

United States Steel Corp. announced the award of college scholarships to 35 students across the country, including four students representing U.S. Steel's Granite City Works.

The U.S. Steel Scholarship recipients Hollie Bekeske, Joseph Feltz, Nicholas Feltz, and Chloe McIsaac are children of Granite City Works employees. The scholarships are funded by the U.S. Steel Foundation.

“The U.S. Steel Scholarship program allows us to recognize the remarkable achievements of the outstanding children of our valued employees,” U.S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt said. “At U.S. Steel, our culture of caring not only extends to our employees, but also to their families, the communities where we operate and the next generation of leaders. We are proud to recognize these students and wish them the best in their academic pursuits.”

Since 1995, the scholarship program has awarded nearly $4 million to more than 400 children of employees across the company to support their higher education goals. Scholarship recipients are selected based on academic achievements, leadership and participation in school and community activities. This year's winners were selected from a pool of 462 applications, a record high.

This year, the scholarship program offered two types of awards: a $10,000 award ($2,500 per year renewable for up to four years) for current high school seniors; and a one-time, non-renewable $5,000 award for students who graduated from high school when the program was closed from 2017 through 2019. All winners will be enrolled full time in an accredited two- or four-year college or university or vocational-technical school in the United States for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Granite City Works scholarship winners

Hollie Bekeske, an incoming freshman studying physical therapy at Maryville University of St. Louis, received a $10,000 scholarship. She attended Staunton High School.

Joseph Feltz, an incoming freshman studying animal sciences at the University of Missouri Columbia, received a $10,000 scholarship. He attended Christian Brothers College High School.

Nicholas Feltz, an incoming junior majoring in mass communications and public relations at Southeast Missouri State University, received a $5,000 scholarship. He attended Christian Brothers College High School.

Chloe McIssaac, an incoming sophomore majoring in mathematics at the University of Southern Indiana, received a $5,000 scholarship. She attended Belleville East High School.

The scholarship program is administered by Scholarship America, a nonprofit scholarship management organization. This year’s recipients represent U.S. Steel locations in Texas, Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

