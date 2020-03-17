Uhe leads vote tally in Madison County state’s attorney race

× Expand voting stock photo

These are the unofficial results of Tuesday’s primary election in Madison County:

Democratic primary

Madison County State’s Attorney

Susan Jensen: 10,356 (223 of 225 precincts reporting)

Crystal Uhe: 12,568 (223 of 225 precincts reporting)

Madison County Board District 17

Gary Niebur: 747

Victor Valentine Jr.: 303

Madison County Board District 19

Tammy Davis: 400

Dina Burch: 572

Republican primary

Madison County Board District 3

William S. Meyer: 614 (9 of 10 precincts reporting)

Philip W. Chapman: 372 (9 of 10 precincts reporting)

Judge of the Supreme Court Fifth Judicial District

David K. Overstreet: 7,106 (223 of 225 precincts reporting)

John B. Barberis Jr.: 5,906 (223 of 225 precincts reporting)

Judge of the Appellate Court Fifth Judicial District

Mark M. Boie: 5,744 (223 of 225 precincts reporting)

Katherine Ruocco: 6,814 (223 of 225 precincts reporting)

Representative in the General Assembly of the 95th Representative District

Avery Bourne: 569 (7 of 8 precincts reporting)

Lawrence L. Oliver: 115 (7 of 8 precincts reporting)

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter