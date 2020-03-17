Uhe leads vote tally in Madison County state’s attorney race

voting stock photo
These are the unofficial results of Tuesday’s primary election in Madison County:
Democratic primary
Madison County State’s Attorney
Susan Jensen: 10,356 (223 of 225 precincts reporting)
Crystal Uhe: 12,568 (223 of 225 precincts reporting)
Madison County Board District 17
Gary Niebur: 747
Victor Valentine Jr.: 303
Madison County Board District 19
Tammy Davis: 400
Dina Burch: 572
Republican primary
Madison County Board District 3
William S. Meyer: 614 (9 of 10 precincts reporting)
Philip W. Chapman: 372 (9 of 10 precincts reporting)
Judge of the Supreme Court Fifth Judicial District
David K. Overstreet: 7,106 (223 of 225 precincts reporting)
John B. Barberis Jr.: 5,906 (223 of 225 precincts reporting)
Judge of the Appellate Court Fifth Judicial District
Mark M. Boie: 5,744 (223 of 225 precincts reporting)
Katherine Ruocco: 6,814 (223 of 225 precincts reporting)
Representative in the General Assembly of the 95th Representative District
Avery Bourne: 569 (7 of 8 precincts reporting)
Lawrence L. Oliver: 115 (7 of 8 precincts reporting)