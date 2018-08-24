Unemployment continues downward trend

Unemployment rates decreased over-the-year in July in all of Illinois’ metropolitan areas, according to preliminary data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Data also show nonfarm jobs increased in 10 of the metropolitan areas.

“The number of employed people increased in all metro areas, which contributed to the decrease in the unemployment rate,” IDES Director Jeff Mays said. “This has driven the unemployment rate down to near record lows across the state. In fact, the Chicago metro area had its lowest July unemployment rate on record.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in 10 metro areas, with the largest increases in Kankakee (+5.9 percent, +2,700), Elgin (+2 percent, +5,100), and Champaign-Urbana (+1.5 percent, +1,600). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+1.2 percent or +46,500). Illinois businesses lost jobs in three metro areas: Carbondale-Marion (-0.7 percent, -400), Danville (-0.4 percent, -100), and Bloomington (-0.3 percent, -300).

The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Leisure and Hospitality (12 of 14), Manufacturing (10 of 14), Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (10 of 14), Professional and Business Services (10 of 14), and Education and Health Services (8 of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares July 2018 with July 2017. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 4.3 percent in July 2018 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in July 2018 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

Metro East highlights

Help wanted: Area employers advertised for 5,900 openings in July and approximately 82 percent sought full-time employment, according to Help Wanted OnLine data compiled by the Conference Board. It is a global, independent business membership and research association. Employers actually need more workers than the help wanted ad indicates because some industries, such as construction, typically do not advertise job openings.

The July 2018 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.6 percent, a decrease of (0.3%) from the July 2017 rate of 4.9 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The number of employed individuals increased by +7,056 to 334,568 in July 2018 from 327,512 in July 2017. The labor force increased by +6,238 to 350,574 in July 2018 from 344,336 in July 2017. In July 2018, there were 16,006 unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of

818 compared to the July 2017 total unemployed, 16,824.

Over the year, nonfarm payrolls increased by (+2,400).

Employment increased in Manufacturing (+900), Wholesale Trade (+800), Retail Trade (+400), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (+300), and Leisure and Hospitality (+200) in July 2018 compared to July 2017.

Decreases in employment over the year included Financial Activities (-200), Educational and Health Services (-100), Mining and Construction (-100), and Other Services (-100).

Payrolls in Information and Government remained stable with no change over the year.

