Unemployment rate down in 13 metro areas

The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in November in 13 Illinois metropolitan areas and increased in one, according to preliminary data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Data also show the number of nonfarm jobs increased in nine Illinois metropolitan areas, decreased in four, and was unchanged in one.

“As job growth continues to be strong throughout the state, Governor Pritzker will continue to build on the momentum of the past year to expand long-term economic success,” Deputy Governor Dan Hynes said. “Illinois’ bipartisan balanced budget and the historic Rebuild Illinois infrastructure plan are making critical investments and creating an economy that works for everyone.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in nine metro areas, with the largest percentage increases in: Champaign-Urbana (+3.4%, +3,800), Carbondale-Marion (+2.5%, +1,500) Decatur (+1.5%, +800), and Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights (+24,200 or +0.6%). Total nonfarm jobs were down in Peoria (-1.7%, -3,100), Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL (-1.2%, -2,300) and Danville (-0.4%, -100).

The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Government (11 of 14), Mining and Construction (9 of 14), Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (9 of 14), Education and Health Services (9 of 14) and Leisure and Hospitality (8 of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares November 2019 with November 2018. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 3.4 percent in November 2019 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.3 percent in November 2019 and 10.6 percent in January 2010, at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.

Metro East highlights

The November 2019 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 3.4 percent, a decrease of (-1.1%) from the November 2018 rate of 4.5 percent. This is the lowest November unemployment rate on record for the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The number of employed individuals increased by +6,541 to 335,718 in November 2019 from 329,177 in November 2018. The labor force increased by +2,731 to 347,582 in November 2019 from 344,851 in November 2018. In November 2019, there were 11,864 unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of -3,810 compared to the November 2018 total unemployed, 15,674.

Over the year, nonfarm payrolls increased by (+2,800).

Employment increased in Government (+1,600), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (+800), Mining and Construction (+400), Leisure and Hospitality (+200), Professional and Business Services (+200), Manufacturing (+100), and Retail Trade (+100).

Decreases in employment over the year included Financial Activities (-200), Information (-200), Wholesale Trade (-100), and Other Services (-100).

Educational and Health Services employment remained stable with no change over the year.

NOTE: Monthly 2018 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2019, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

