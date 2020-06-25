Unemployment up, jobs down in all of state's urban areas

Data also show the unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas to record highs for the month of May. The official BLS-approved sub-state unemployment rate and nonfarm jobs series begins in 1990. Data reported prior to 1990 are not directly comparable because of updates in methodology.

“Illinois’ transition into Phase 4 of the Reopen Illinois Plan is another positive step toward the recovery of our state and local economies,” Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes said. “We will continue to closely monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and make necessary adjustments to ensure the health and safety of our citizens while continuing to provide families and small businesses the resources they need for recovery.”

Data shows the number of nonfarm jobs decreased in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas. Total nonfarm jobs were down in Peoria (-16.7%, -28,800), Decatur (-14.7%, -7,600) and Elgin (-14.5%, -38,500). Jobs were down -12.0% (-455,200) in Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights. Job losses occurred across all industries and there were no industry sectors that recorded job growth in a majority of metro areas.

Not seasonally adjusted data compares May 2020 with May 2019. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 14.7 percent in May 2020, a record high for May, dating back to 1976. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 13.0 percent in May 2020, also a record high, dating back to 1948. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.

Metro East highlights

The May 2020 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 13.3 percent, an increase of +9.9 percentage points from the May 2019 rate of 3.4 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The labor force decreased by -17,724 to 326,666 in May 2020 from 344,390 in May 2019. The number of employed individuals decreased by -49,431 to 283,232 in May 2020 from 332,663 in May 2019. In May 2020, there were 43,434 unemployed people in the labor force. This is an increase of +31,707 compared to the May 2019 total unemployed, 11,727.

Nonfarm payrolls decreased in May 2020 by -16,100 compared to May 2019.

May nonfarm employment increased in Government (+400), Natural Resources and Mining (+50), and Construction (+25).

Decreases in employment over the year included Leisure and Hospitality (-6,425), Educational and Health Services (-3,550), Manufacturing (-3,025) Other Services (-1,525), Professional and Business Services (-1,025), Financial Activities (-550), Trade, Transportation and Utilities (-225), and Information (-275).

Note: Monthly 2019 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2020, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.

