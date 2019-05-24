United Methodist Village changes name to Asbury Village

United Methodist Village

The United Methodist Village has announced a new name — Asbury Village.

For 22 years, it has set the standard for exceptional senior living in Godfrey, Alton and the surrounding area. The new name better reflects the community’s broad appeal to people of all faiths and backgrounds while honoring its Methodist history.

“We’re staying true to our principles and values as a caring, inclusive community,” said Steve Schwartz, who serves as president of the Board of Directors. “We’re proud of our deep roots with the Methodist faith, which is why we chose the Asbury name. As a village of friends and neighbors, we want everyone to feel welcome.”

The new name comes with a fresh look for the community and extensive enhancements. The new amenities include comfortable spaces for gathering with friends and neighbors, a new library, activity areas, cozy fireplace, coffee bar and more. The community also recently added a wellness clinic.

“Today’s seniors want more services and amenities. We’re evolving to meet those expectations,” Schwartz said. “We’re focusing on hospitality and fostering good health and wellness.”

As the community adds more choices for seniors, it continues as a financially sound nonprofit under the leadership of the same local Board of Directors and administrative team, including Executive Director Anita Martinez, who leads the community with 35 years of experience in senior living. Residents continue to enjoy the connection and friendship of longtime employees, many of whom have worked at the community for more than 15 years.

The facility has not been bought or sold. Life Care Services continues to manage the community, as it has for 17 years.

“We’re still the great community you know and love,” Schwartz said. “We’re just getting better and better.”

The Asbury Village name and logo will be rolled out over the next several months.

For more information, call (618) 466-8662.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter