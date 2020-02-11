United Way 2-1-1 connects people to regional service providers

United Way

Today (Feb. 11) is recognized as National 2-1-1 Day to recognize 2-1-1 as the number to call to find help for a variety of needs. Locally, United Way’s 2-1-1 Helpline is available to Missouri and Southwest Illinois residents 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The 2-1-1 call center is staffed by trained specialists to assist individuals and families with fast, free and confidential help finding health and human services.

Last year, United Way 2-1-1 received more than 237,000 requests for assistance in the St. Louis region. The top requests were related to utilities assistance, housing and shelter, and clothing and household items.

“2-1-1 is a tool our community can count on 24/7,” said Regina Greer, senior vice president of community partnerships, United Way of Greater St. Louis. “By simply dialing 2-1-1, callers are connected to a specialist to get help for many needs, from assistance finding affordable housing or referrals for job training programs to mental health resources and more.”

2-1-1 has a database of about 24,000 community programs and services throughout Missouri and Illinois. A multilingual service for up to 250 languages is also available. Information can be provided for:

Basic human needs resources: food banks/pantries, clothing, shelters

Mental and physical health resources: medical information lines, crisis intervention services, support groups, counseling, drug and alcohol intervention, rehabilitation, Medicaid and Medicare, maternal health, children’s health insurance programs

Employment support: financial assistance, job training, transportation assistance, education programs

Support for older adults, people with disabilities: home health care, adult day care, congregate meals, Meals on Wheels, respite care, transportation.

Support for children, youth and families: quality childcare, after-school programs, early childhood education, family resource centers, summer camps, recreation programs, mentoring, tutoring, protective services

Individuals can contact 2-1-1 by calling (800) 427-4626 or visiting 211helps.org, where they can utilize an online chat, search directory or mobile app.

