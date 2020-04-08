United Way awards 11 nonprofits with emergency response grants

United Way

United Way of Greater St. Louis has awarded 11 nonprofits with emergency response grants totaling $205,000 through Phase 1 of its COVID-19 Response Efforts.

Phase 1 of its funding efforts was focused on organizations experienced in crisis response efforts serving Missouri and Illinois families and addressing immediate critical needs, including:

Food security

Homeless prevention (shelter; rent and mortgage assistance)

Housing supports (utilities assistance; temporary financial assistance)

Childcare for first responders and essential workers

“There is no question that what our region, nation and world is facing now is an unprecedented crisis like nothing we’ve seen before,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Once again, the St. Louis community has banded together to help one another during this time. These 11 organizations are experienced in disaster response and providing critical services that many in our community need right now. We are grateful to the individuals and partners who have stepped up to help during this extraordinary time of need.”

Funds were awarded to the following organizations:

Catholic Charities of St. Louis

Community Council of St. Charles County

Gateway Region YMCA

Madison County Urban League

Saint Louis Area Foodbank

Saint Louis Crisis Nursery

Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Boniface Conference

St. Patrick Center

The Salvation Army

Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis

As funds are available, United Way will award grants through additional phases to organizations addressing the intermediate and long-term needs of the St. Louis region.

United Way has received more than $1 million in support for its COVID-19 Response Efforts through the generosity of individuals and corporate partners. United Way has received contributions from Associated Bank, Ameren Missouri, American Family Insurance, the Bank of America Charitable Foundation, Edward Jones, RGA Foundation, Schnucks, Toyota, US Bank Foundation and a host of other corporate partners and donors.

All proceeds to United Way’s COVID-19 Response Efforts will support local organizations who are providing direct, immediate and long-term hardship assistance to individuals, families and communities throughout Missouri and Illinois impacted by COVID-19 . To learn more about United Way’s COVID-19 Response Efforts or to make a donation, visit HelpingPeople.org/COVID.

Since March 12, United Way 2-1-1, a free and confidential helpline for residents in Missouri and Southwestern Illinois, has received more than 22,000 calls for assistance. If you or someone you know needs help, dial 2-1-1 or visit 211helps.org.

