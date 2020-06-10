United Way awards $720,000 in grants

United Way
United Way of Greater St. Louis on Wednesday announced it has awarded 50 nonprofits with response grants totaling $720,000 to address critical and ongoing needs of families in the St. Louis region stemming from the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis. The grants ranged from $5,000 up to $50,000.
Funding through these grants will support the needs of people across the region by providing emergency access to food, medicine and supplies for low-income families and moderate-income families; temporary rent, mortgage and utility assistance; childcare assistance to help parents return to work; mental health support and counseling; and services for seniors, non-English speaking populations and individuals with disabilities.
Funds were awarded to the following organizations:
- Alcoholic Rehabilitation Community Home
- Almost Home
- Annie Malone Children and Family Services
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri
- Boys & Girls Club of Alton
- Cardinal Ritter Senior Services
- Catholic Charities of St. Louis
- Catholic Charities
- Community Care Center
- Community Lifeline
- Cornerstone Center for Early Learning
- Employment Connection
- Epworth Children & Family Services
- FamilyForward
- Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition
- Gateway Region YMCA
- Gene Slay’s Girls & Boys Club of St. Louis
- Guardian Angel Settlement Association
- Highland Area Christian Service Ministry
- Humanitri
- International Institute of Metropolitan St. Louis
- Jackie Joyner Kersee Foundation
- Jewish Family Services of St. Louis (JFS)
- Legal Services of Eastern Missouri
- LifeWise STL
- Lincoln County Council on Aging
- Lupus Foundation of America, Heartland Chapter
- Lutheran Family and Children’s Services of Missouri
- Lutheran Senior Services
- Madison County Catholic Charities
- Madison County Urban League
- Main Street Community Center
- Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club
- National Multiple Sclerosis Society
- New Life Enterprises
- Northside Youth and Senior Service Center
- Operation Blessing, People That Care
- Saint Louis Crisis Nursery
- Senior Services Plus
- Society of St. Vincent de Paul
- Southside Early Childhood Center
- Saint Louis Area Foodbank
- The Salvation Army
- Turning Point Advocacy Services
- United 4 Children
- Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis
- Violence Prevention Center of Southwestern Illinois
- Vivent Health
- Wesley House Association
- Youth and Family Center
“There are still many individuals and families grappling with the continuing impacts of COVID-19 and that need assistance to access their basic needs like food and shelter,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “These organizations are critical in helping meet the immediate and long-term needs of our neighbors to keep our community healthy, safe and whole.”
Of this funding, $350,000 was awarded to agencies earmarked to provide services to people in Calhoun, Clinton, Jersey, Monroe and St. Clair counties through a grant United Way received from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund.
Additionally, United Way, in collaboration with the Regional Business Council, St. Louis County, the Regional Response Team and PrepareSTL, has distributed 70,000 masks to local nonprofits to equip their staff, volunteers and clients with protective equipment to stay safe and healthy.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts, United Way has invested more than $1.2 million through emergency response grants into nonprofits serving people throughout Missouri and Illinois.