United Way presents grant to Amare

× Expand (From left) Steve Thompson, auxiliary board member of Southwest Illinois Division of United Way; Maura Wuellner, director of the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way; Ty Bechel, executive director of Amare; Tammy Iskarous, executive director of Riverbend Families Ministries; and Sharon Hook, volunteer peer recovery support specialist at Amare

The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis awarded Wood River-based nonprofit Amare a $6,432 one-time grant through the Carol F. Martin Trust Grant Fund.

The grant will help fund support services for people recovering from substance use disorder, including transportation to treatment and job interviews, education opportunities and treatment assistance, as well as volunteer training and public education campaigns.

“United Way of Greater St. Louis is proud to support Amare and their commitment to helping individuals and families in our community thrive,” said Maura Wuellner, director of the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way. “United Way is able to invest in the varying needs of our community because of the generosity and support of our donors, volunteers and community.”

Established in 2015, Amare provides individuals, families and the Madison County community with awareness, education, programs and services to assist with the negative consequences of drug and alcohol use. A recovery community organization and part of Riverbend Family Ministries’ family of programs, Amare’s all-volunteer staff help bridge the gap between substance abuse and mental health treatment agencies, other social service agencies and the recovery community.

The first recovery community organization in Madison County, Amare also trains peer recovery specialists and other service providers to provide holistic support to those recovering from substance use disorder. These services extend the reach of treatment beyond the clinical setting into the everyday environment of those seeking a successful, sustained recovery process.

“We are so grateful to United Way for their support of Amare and of those we serve,” said Ty Bechel, executive director of Amare. “We have ambitious goals to create positive change in Madison County. With this generous gift, we’ll be able to expand our support services, education, awareness, guidance offered to those looking to build a brighter future.”

The Carol F. Martin Trust Grant was established in 2015 to provide one-time grants to organizations providing health and human care within the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis area. The receiving organization was determined by a standing committee of the Southwest Illinois Division Auxiliary Board.

