United Way sets $76.25 million goal for 2019 campaign

United Way

United Way of Greater St. Louis on Thursday announced a 2019 annual campaign goal of $76.25 million. Campaign co-chairs Tim Wentworth, president of Express Scripts and Cigna Health Services; and Greg Smith, chairman of Husch Blackwell, made the announcement.

“Over the past few months, I’ve had the opportunity to meet with families and individuals whose lives have been transformed because of United Way, and I’m truly inspired by the work being done in our community,” Wentworth said. “Whether it’s giving a young person the tools to prepare for college, providing hot meals and companionship to homebound seniors, or helping mothers and fathers find employment, United Way is critical to creating a stronger and healthier St. Louis region.”

“Our region is full of generous and caring people who want to help our neighbors and see our community thrive,” Smith said. “Through United Way, thousands of people in our community will receive the vital resources they need, like food, shelter, emergency aid, safe havens and so much more. This is only possible because of the generosity and support of so many in our region.”

United Way of Greater St. Louis invests more than $1 million each week in the St. Louis region to create a solid foundation for a good quality of life through education, financial stability, health, basic needs and strong communities. The annual fall fundraising campaign begins today (Thursday) and runs through early November.

“United Way is committed to making our community a better place to live and work for everyone, and so we’re there for the everyday and unexpected needs of our community — whether it impacts an entire family, street, neighborhood or region,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, partners and individuals, we provide support and resources throughout the St. Louis region to those who need it most.”

Last year, more than 100,000 individuals and 2,000 businesses donated to United Way to collectively raise a record $76 million for people in a 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois. Individuals interested in donating may pledge at HelpingPeople.org/give.

