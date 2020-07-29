University’s DREAM Collective to launch podcast series

The DREAM Collective at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville invites the public to a live recording of its first podcast in a new series, Blacktivism in the Academy.

“Sankofa, which in conventional translation means ‘go back and fetch it,’ ‘return to your past’ and ‘it is not taboo to go back and retrieve what you have forgotten or lost,’ has emerged as a Diasporan practice among Blacks in the United States” (Temple, 2010).

“Why I am Anti-racist,” a virtual Sankofa-hour with the DREAM Collective, will take place from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, July 31. Register at https://siue.zoom.us/webinar/

View the live stream via the DREAM Collective’s YouTube channel.

During the podcast, scholar-activists will share “Why I am an Anti-racist” through a casual conversation that details their journeys toward this work, and how the DREAM Collective operates as an organization focused on Dismantling Racism through Education, Advocacy and Mobilization.

Featured speakers will include DREAM Collective core members Robin Hughes, dean of the SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior, and SEHHB faculty members Jennifer Hernandez, Jessica Krim, J.T. Snipes, and Nate Williams.

For more information on the DREAM Collective, visit siue.edu/education/dream-.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter