Upper Alton Association presents Souper Saturday

The Upper Alton Association invites the public to attend Souper Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton.

This is Upper Alton Association’s first fundraising event of 2020. Proceeds are used to spruce up and maintain Upper Alton. The association, along with the Alton Fire Department, is responsible for proudly displaying the American flag on federal holidays. To help beautify Upper Alton, the association manages the floral hanging baskets and hosts two Litter cleanups. The association also holds the Rockin’ with Robert summer concert series at the Robert Wadlow statue. For a calendar of events, visit upperalton.com.

Guests will enjoy a delicious lunch while supporting a nonprofit, Dream Home Charities. Those who bring in at least one can of soup will receive a free dessert. Last year the event raised 175 cans of soup; this year organizers would like to break that record.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at Senior Services Plus for $8. For more information contact Jamie Ruyle at upperaltonassociation@gmail.com or call (618) 466-0100.

The Upper Alton Association meets the third Thursday of each month from 8-9 a.m. at Senior Services Plus.

