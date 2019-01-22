Upper Alton Association to present Souper Saturday

The Upper Alton Association invites the public to attend Souper Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton.

The Upper Alton Association encourages the public to attend this annual fundraiser to determine the best soup in town. The event will showcase soups from Alton Memorial Hospital, Lewis and Clark Community College, Great Rivers Tap & Grill, Town Club Bar & Grill, Journey’s at Argosy Casino, Bakers and Hale, Morrison’s Irish Pub, State Street Market, Schoolhouse Grill at Senior Services Plus, Bossanova, and possibly more. Soups will include baked potato, French onion, chili, and more.

This is Upper Alton Association’s first fundraising event of 2019. Proceeds are used to spruce up and maintain the Upper Alton Area. The association, along with the Alton Fire Department, is responsible for proudly displaying the American flag on federal holidays. To help beautify Upper Alton, the association manages floral hanging baskets and hosts two litter cleanups. The association also holds the Rockin’ with Robert concert series in the summer at the Robert Wadlow statue. For a calendar of events, visit the website.

Guests will enjoy a delicious lunch while supporting a wonderful nonprofit, Dream Home Charities. Those who bring in at least one can of soup will receive a free dessert. Last year, the event raised 175 cans of soup and this year organizers would like to break that record.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at Senior Services Plus for $8. For more information, contact Jamie Ruyle at upperaltonassociation@gmail.com or call (618) 466-0100.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter