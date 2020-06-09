Vaccine and microchip clinics shift to drive-through format

× Expand dog and cat, pets, animals

The Metro East Humane Society is offering Healthy Pets, Happy Pets vaccine and microchip clinics sponsored by Purina this weekend.

In 2019, the humane society was able to help more than 500 animals through these clinics. With COVID-19 safety precautions in mind, the humane society has moved the clinics to a drive-through format for the rest of 2020. The first clinic will be 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 13, at the Metro East Humane Society Highland facility, 510 W. Monroe St. Families are asked to wear a mask, stay in their vehicle, provide their own writing utensil, stay home if they’re feeling ill, and to be in line no later than 11:30 a.m..

“We know this is a service the public has come to depend on from MEHS to keep their animals healthy,” MEHS Executive Director Anne Schmidt said. “With that in mind, we found a way to adjust, rather than discontinue the clinics, this year. With our new Highland facility, it felt like the perfect time to move to drive-through clinics for 2020.”

Clinics will be offered from 8 a.m.-noon July 18, Aug. 22, Sept. 5, and Oct. 17 at the Metro East Humane Society Highland facility. Payment must be made by cash or check only, with two separate payments required for vaccines/microchip and Madison County registration. Pricing information is listed below:

Rabies: $15

Bordatella: $10

Distemper: $10

Microchip: $15

Madison County registration fee

$10 for spayed/neutered

$30 for non-altered

For more information, visit www.mehs.org.