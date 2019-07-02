Vegetable recall includes Illinois

Growers Express is issuing a voluntary recall of select fresh vegetable products in an abundance of caution and in the interest of protecting its customers and end consumers. The fresh vegetable products include packaged varieties of butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini and a butternut squash-based veggie bowl.

The products originate from a Growers Express production facility in Biddeford, Maine, and were distributed to Trader Joe's stores in Illinois and Missouri. The voluntary recall was issued because of the potential for contamination with listeria monocytogenes. There are no reported illnesses.

Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or older people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Most of the affected products are labeled with a “best if used by” date of June 26-29, 2019. No other Growers Express products are affected or part of this recall. This recall does not affect or include any Green Giant canned or frozen vegetable products.

“The safety of our consumers is our first priority,” said Tom Byrne, president of Growers Express. “We self-reported the need for this recall to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and stopped production immediately after being notified of a single positive sample by the Massachusetts Department of Health. We are deep sanitizing the entire facility and our line equipment, as well as conducting continued testing on top of our usual battery of sanitation and quality and safety tests before resuming production.”

Consumers who purchased any of the products listed from the affected sell by dates or with an unreadable date code are urged not to consume them and to throw the products away. Visit growersexpress.com/voluntaryrecall to see the list.