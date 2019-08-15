Veterans affected by flash floods can apply for emergency assistance

Veterans affected by flash flooding earlier this week in Chouteau, Granite City, Nameoki and Venice townships could receive support from the Madison County Veterans’ Assistance Commission.

VAC Superintendent Brad Lavite said low-income and/or indigent veterans — 200 percent below the federal poverty level — can receive emergency assistance to help meet basic needs for food and personal hygiene, as well as helping locate household items damaged from floodwaters. Lavite said other forms of temporary emergency assistance to meet basic needs are available and would be determined on a case-by-case basis based on emergency need and income.

“If you are an affected veteran or know any veterans who were affected, please call our office and directly apply and discuss your specific needs,” Lavite said.

The storm hit around 3 a.m. Monday, causing severe flash flooding in Chouteau, Nameoki, Granite City and Venice townships. The hardest-hit area was Granite City, where many homes were submerged in water and residents were evacuated following the five-hour storm.

Contact the VAC at (618) 296-4554 for more information.

