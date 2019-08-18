Veterans bring traveling Vietnam Wall memorial to Bethalto

× Expand The American Traveling Tribute Wall will be featured throughout the weekend.

Area veterans Tim Brown and Eric Perham have put together a team working to bring a renewed focus on veterans and the military to this year’s Bethalto Homecoming.

The event was established in 1919 with a focus on honoring members of the military returning home from World War I. Brown says the emphasis on veterans and the military has fallen off in recent years.

The two brainstormed about how to renew the emphasis on service members and created the 100th Military Homecoming Association. The organization plans a weekend of events and displays Aug. 30-Sept. 2 at Parkside Elementary School in Bethalto in conjunction with the annual homecoming carnival and fish fry in Bethalto Park. The celebration will include a parade, static military displays, a recruitment drive and the traveling Vietnam Wall memorial.

Static displays at the school will include a World War II Willys Jeep, an M35 series 2 1/2-ton 6X6 cargo truck, an Army Humvee and a Phantom Cockpit. On Saturday, a fly-in by Blackhawk and OH-58 helicopters is planned.

The event kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Brown says the Parkside school location will provide easy access.

“The Bethalto Arboretum connects the park grounds to the elementary school, so people attending the carnival can easily walk between the two locations,” he says.

A parade is set for 10 a.m. Saturday. Brown encourages both active-duty and veteran service members to march in the parade. It will begin at Civic Memorial High School and proceed two miles to the Parkside school location.

In addition to the veterans and military members marching, the parade will include the Great Rivers Fife and Drum Corps as well as color guards from the American Legion, VFW, Junior ROTC and the local Civil Air Patrol. Brown says anyone wishing to participate should fill out the form on the Bethalto Military Homecoming Facebook page and show evidence of having been an active member of the military, either present or past.

Following the parade, Mayor Alan Winslow will provide remarks and the Quilts Of Valor Foundation will present five quilts, one to a living member of each military era. After the playing of taps, a flyover by military aircraft is planned.

A key focal point of the event will be the American Traveling Tribute Wall, known as the traveling Vietnam Wall memorial. The wall is an 80 percent replica of the original in Washington, D.C., measuring 400 by 200 feet. Brown says the wall will be available for viewing around the clock the entire four days.

The other displays at the school will be available for viewing from noon until 8 p.m. every day. Local native and national musician Dennis Bottoms will perform at the Bethalto American Legion on Friday evening and again at the park bandstand on Sunday.

In addition, a recruitment drive will take place Saturday. Members of all service branches will be there as well as the VFW, American Legion and the Civil Air Patrol. Representatives of organizations providing assistance to veterans will be on hand to outline the services they provide.

Volunteers to help with the event are still being sought. Brown says donations are needed to cover the cost of the tribute wall as well as other elements of the event.

“No tax dollars are being used for this,” he explains. “All funds are coming from donations.”

Anyone wishing to donate should make out checks to Village Of Bethalto — Military Homecoming. Checks can be sent to the Village Hall, 213 N. Prairie, Bethalto, IL 62010.

Brown is also asking people to show support for the traveling memorial by lining Erwin Plegge Boulevard at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, when it arrives in town.

For more information, visit the village's website or the event's Facebook page.

