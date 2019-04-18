Veterans, families can discuss issues at forum

Monica J.Bristow Bristow

As part of her ongoing support for Illinois veterans and military members, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) is hosting a Veterans’ Advisory Council Meeting, allowing veterans and their loved ones to discuss ongoing issues and offer advice on how the state can best help veterans and members of the armed forces.

“We owe our veterans and the men and women who bravely serve our country our freedom and much more,” Bristow said. “I believe it is critically important that we ensure those returning from service and all of our veterans have the proper care, access to resources and are receiving their deserved benefits. This advisory council meeting offers a great opportunity for new legislative ideas or to share any issues veterans may have encountered that need to be addressed.”

Bristow will host her Veterans Advisory Council from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the Alton VFW Post 1308, 4445 N. Alby St. in Alton. Veterans, military members and their family or loved ones are invited to share thoughts or ideas on how the state can provide the best care and resources necessary for veterans, or any new ideas for legislation surrounding veterans’ issues.

“As a member of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, I have had the chance to support a lot of good legislation that helps our veterans and their families, but there is always more that we can do,” Bristow said. “I look forward to seeing many of our local veterans for not only a chance to thank them for all that they have done in protecting our freedom, but a chance to have a conversation about new ways we can help ensure they are receiving all that they deserve.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter