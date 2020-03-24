Vietnam Day ceremony canceled in Wood River

The Vietnam Memorial Ceremony in Wood River scheduled for March 29, on Vietnam Day, has been canceled because of coronavirus social distancing precautions. The major concern is for older people, and the youngest age of the Vietnam veterans is 63.

Most who attend this ceremony are those most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire asks the public to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and their families on March 29. There is a memorial marker open to the public for viewing, with names of 23 men from the area who are honored at Belk Park in Wood River.

The plaque reads, “In dedication to these men who gave their lives in the pursuit of peace during the Vietnam conflict; may these roots grow deep.”

Henry H. Ballew, LCPL USMC

Joseph J. Molloy, CPL USMC

Richard C. Bennett, LCPL USMC

Charles W. Moody, S/SGT USA

Talmadge W. Carnell PFC USMC

Richard F. Moody, PFC USMC

Gene T. Covey, SP4 USA

Larry T. Nelson, PFC USA

Terry L. Dallape, SGT USA

Robert A. Nelson, SGT USA

Arron L. Darr, CPL USA

James D. Olsen, CWO USA

Garry D. Davis, PFC USMC

William A. Peyton, SP5 USA

William Karl Elliott, PFC USA

James S. Stassi, PFC USMC

Howard W. Gipson, SP4 USA

George W. Stinson, PFC USA

Arthur C. Grange, 2dLt USA

Christopher A. Totora, LCPL USMC

Glenard J. Gregory, SP4 USA

Arthur L. Tucker, PFC USA

David L. Hampton, PFC USA

R. David Watts, CPL USA

William C. Langham, SP4 USA

Gil S. Wilfong, PVT USA

William Lockhart, USA

James R. Willeford, SA USN

Roman G. Mason, SGT USA

Gary D. Woods, PFC USA

Tommy N. Miller, CPL USMC

John B. Woodall, 1st LT USMC