Vietnam Day ceremony canceled in Wood River

The Vietnam Memorial Ceremony in Wood River scheduled for March 29, on Vietnam Day, has been canceled because of coronavirus social distancing precautions. The major concern is for older people, and the youngest age of the Vietnam veterans is 63.
Most who attend this ceremony are those most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire asks the public to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and their families on March 29. There is a memorial marker open to the public for viewing, with names of 23 men from the area who are honored at Belk Park in Wood River.
The plaque reads, “In dedication to these men who gave their lives in the pursuit of peace during the Vietnam conflict; may these roots grow deep.”
Henry H. Ballew, LCPL USMC
Joseph J. Molloy, CPL USMC
Richard C. Bennett, LCPL USMC
Charles W. Moody, S/SGT USA
Talmadge W. Carnell PFC USMC
Richard F. Moody, PFC USMC
Gene T. Covey, SP4 USA
Larry T. Nelson, PFC USA
Terry L. Dallape, SGT USA
Robert A. Nelson, SGT USA
Arron L. Darr, CPL USA
James D. Olsen, CWO USA
Garry D. Davis, PFC USMC
William A. Peyton, SP5 USA
William Karl Elliott, PFC USA
James S. Stassi, PFC USMC
Howard W. Gipson, SP4 USA
George W. Stinson, PFC USA
Arthur C. Grange, 2dLt USA
Christopher A. Totora, LCPL USMC
Glenard J. Gregory, SP4 USA
Arthur L. Tucker, PFC USA
David L. Hampton, PFC USA
R. David Watts, CPL USA
William C. Langham, SP4 USA
Gil S. Wilfong, PVT USA
William Lockhart, USA
James R. Willeford, SA USN
Roman G. Mason, SGT USA
Gary D. Woods, PFC USA
Tommy N. Miller, CPL USMC
John B. Woodall, 1st LT USMC