Village administrator provides coronavirus update on South Roxana

South Roxana City Administrator and Chief of Police Bob Coles released the following statement Friday:

I wanted to provide an update for the village of South Roxana. First and foremost, we want to thank the citizens and business owners for being cooperative and complying with the state mandates that have come forward.

For this reason, we are not closing our parks. We encourage a common-sense approach and ask if you see a group of people in the park, to please keep the social distancing guidelines in mind.

During the government shutdown, people are still working to provide services. We wanted to thank Madison County Community Development. During the shutdown, the village was able to install new solar lights at our basketball park, along with new swings for the playground.

In regard to water bills, the village provides several ways to pay for your water bill. There is a night drop box by the Village Hall door, you can pay online at www.courtmoney.com, or you can pay by phone at 1-800-352-9870 Form #140902.

The other day, I met with a mother and her daughter who asked permission to use sidewalk chalk on the basketball court. The mother wanted to work on her daughter’s math skills while being outside and enjoying the sunshine.

I found this a great way of spending valuable time with your family, getting outside to get some fresh air and trying to see the positive during these uncertain times.

The village is short several employees and is trying to meet the village demands while being understaffed. The police department is short an officer and the water department secretary has not been replaced.

Mayor Barbara Overton and Village Clerk Wanda Holmes have really stepped up during this crisis and have been putting in 50-plus hours a week to try help make things run as smoothly as possible.

The village will not be doing a spring large item pickup. Citizens can load up the items themselves and contact Village Hall and we will get someone to open the gate and allow them into the village dumpsters.

Even with the doors locked, you can still reach out to the village by the following contact information:

Water Department: (618) 254-1166 or waterdept@southroxana.org

Village Clerk: (618) 254-2086 or clerk@southroxana.org

Mayor: (618) 254-9867 or mayor@southroxana.org

Police Department: (618) 254-7460 or 911 for an emergency

We ask you keep in mind we are working understaffed and it may take us a bit longer than usual to respond to inquiries.

