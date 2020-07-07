Vintage Voices to hold auditions July 25

× Expand Actor historians Emma Sargent, John Meehan and Loretta Williams rehearse at the Alton National Cemetery in preparation for the 2014 Vintage Voices tours, Voices of Courage and Conviction.

Over the past 19 years, Vintage Voices has become an important cultural event for the community. The event consists of tours in Alton Cemetery with actors in period costumes telling the story of Altonians who have shaped Alton’s history.

The annual tours will be Oct. 3-4 and Oct. 10-11 in the cemetery at Fifth and Vine streets. The hourlong walking tours will begin at noon all days and leave from the main gate on Vine Street in Alton every 15-20 minutes. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students with ID.

The Vintage Voices committee has set an audition date for the 2020 edition of Vintage Voices. Auditions will be Saturday, July 25, at Spaulding Club, 405 E. Fourth St. in Alton. Actors wanting to audition should arrive between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will do a cold reading from a previous script.

The committee will audition for 12 characters with these requirements:

White male – 1 (50-plus) and 2 teens

Black male – 1 (30s)

White female – 4 (30s-90s) and 1 teen

Black female – 1 (50-plus) and 1 (late teens)

Historian – 1 (any age)

"We have some great stories to tell and invite anyone interested to come to auditions on July 25," Director Kerry Miller said.

Tentatively, there will be six rehearsals (first meet end of July, August for research, four to five in September, walk-through and five performances in October).

