Viral realities

Streets were quiet Saturday following the cancellation of Alton's annual St. Patrick's Day celebration because of safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The novel coronavirus that began in China late last year has reached our shores in a constantly changing situation.

The impact is beginning to be felt here in the Metro East.

Senior Services Plus in Alton canceled all of its group meetings and classes and East Alton followed suit at its Senior Center. That could happen again in April, Mayor Joe Silkwood said last week.

“We’re being sensitive. We can’t have groups of any citizens, and this is the best-case scenario,” he said.

Two announcements just days apart have left business owners and parents scrambling to come up with contingency plans and childcare arrangements. Hospitals are making plans for an influx of patients and some grocery store shelves have been left bare after panic buying.

In an effort to contain the disease, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on March 13 ordered schools closed through the rest of the month. Two days later, he gave the same order to restaurants and bars.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick understands the reasoning behind the closures but acknowledged the financial burden on residents and businesses.

“It’s definitely affecting this community economically,” he said. “But the main thing is to keep it from spreading.”

Sales tax is the main revenue source for Godfrey, as well as other municipalities. McCormick said Godfrey is fortunate.

“We’re required by village ordinance to have one year of budgeted funds in the bank,” he said.

According to Jim Mager, Godfrey’s director of economic development, the village has 22 restaurants and bars, with a handful already operating under a “carry-out” business model.

“My sense is that some of the dine-in establishments will attempt to convert to a carry-out format,” he said. “The question is, will the level of business and cash flow be adequate with carry-out and will consumers be willing to convert to a carry-out service when they value a dine-in experience.”

McCormick said he’s been in contact with the mayors of East Alton, Wood River and Alton. The mayors “are discussing every scenario possible and how we will handle it,” but did not elaborate on what those scenarios might be.

Hospitals constantly drill for emergencies, from explosions at ConocoPhillips to infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

“We have a contingency plan,” said Rusty Ingram, spokesman at Alton Memorial Hospital. “Until something happens, we don’t deploy everything.”

During the COVID-19 outbreak, the hospital is putting special restrictions in place for visitors: no one under 16; only one visitor per patient throughout most of the hospital, medical offices and clinics, and two for pediatric and obstetrics; visitors will be asked screening questions and those experiencing signs of illness cannot visit. Additional restrictions may be in place for high-risk areas and patients.

Ingram said the hospital is working with OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center and the local health department. Alton Memorial Hospital has 12 intensive care beds; St. Anthony’s has 19. Everyone is encouraged to practice social distancing and stay home if possible.

“We are really trying to keep our communities safe,” said Colleen Reynolds, media relations coordinator for OSF HealthCare. “Preventing people from having to visit a facility is a great way to reduce transmission.”

Reynolds said infection preventionists are at every OSF hospital and are in touch daily with the updated surveillance information from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as supply chain and emergency management agency leaders.

“We know how to isolate patients within our facility and what services and equipment are needed, and we will contact our local and state departments of public health to coordinate testing and the appropriate care,” Reynolds said. “Our hospital is ready.”

OSF HealthCare provides digital screening tool

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center has a digital solution to help educate and triage people concerned about COVID-19. Chatbot Clare will listen for symptoms and ask follow-up questions. If necessary, patients will be directed to a triage line. Staffed 24/7, community members who are symptomatic or considered at risk will be able to access trained medical professionals at no cost for advice on testing and care.

The chatbot will continuously be updated based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. It’s available to anyone with a smartphone or computer. It can be used with Firefox, Chrome and mobile browsers but doesn’t work with Internet Explorer.

