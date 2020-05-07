Virden man, 18, dies in Macoupin County crash

crash
An 18-year-old Virden man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Macoupin County.
According to Illinois State Police District 18, Colby Rheude was traveling south on Illinois 4 near Finney Road in a 1999 Ford truck at about 2:14 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a northbound 2018 International tractor-trailer truck driven by Walter F. Smith, 51, of Peoria. Rheude's vehicle rolled over and caught fire in the west ditch, and the tractor-trailer came to rest in the east ditch.
Smith was transported by ambulance to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A representative of the Macoupin County Coroner's Office pronounced Rheude dead at the scene.
The road was closed for approximately three hours. Police are continuing to investigate the crash.