Virginia Woulfe-Beile announces run for Godfrey trustee

Woulfe-Beile

Virginia Woulfe-Beile announced her candidacy on Thursday for Godfrey trustee in the April 2 consolidated election.

Woulfe-Beile is a lifelong resident of the Godfrey area and has more than 30 years experience working with area municipalities. She is running on a platform of responsible development and public safety. She is eager to use her considerable experience working with local government, businesses, and community organizations to help Godfrey continue to grow.

Woulfe-Beile said she believes Godfrey’s continued prosperity relies on long-term planning.

“The community is growing,” she said. “It’s important to balance that growth with residents’ quality of life, while providing excellent public safety, modern transportation services, parks, and open spaces for the enjoyment and well-being of its citizens.”

In Illinois, Godfrey is second only to Chicago in landmass, with a population of about 18,000.

“This presents many challenges,” she said. “Piecemeal planning isn’t going to be effective. We need smart, long-term planning that will balance development and keep taxes in check while expanding services.

“Residents and families want to live in a community with a cohesive transportation strategy that includes various modes of transportation, reduced idling and traffic patterns that are safe and efficient for pedestrians, motorists and cyclists,” she said. “A comprehensive traffic and transportation plan will enable law enforcement and firefighters to improve response times and expand access to parks and open space. It also connects businesses with consumers.”

Woulfe-Beile chairs the ordinance-established Godfrey Climate Protection and Energy Efficiency Committee, formed to find energy- and cost-saving opportunities for the village. She understands how important it is to manage taxpayer money carefully and wisely. Her experience includes fundraising, managing grants and budgets, and working with competitive bidding for capital projects.

Woulfe-Beile worked 28 years at Alton Parks and Recreation Department. In 2012, after being a longtime volunteer and executive committee member of the Piasa Palisades Sierra Club, she was employed as co-coordinator of the Three Rivers Project.

Woulfe-Beile brings experience working with municipal government to her candidacy. In her position with the Sierra Club, she partners with communities to establish ordinances that balance sustainability and business. She works in seven regional counties with city and county elected officials, staff and volunteers to facilitate energy efficiency practices and establish sustainability plans. Her duties also included administering a $5 million trust for air quality improvements in Granite City, Madison and Venice that benefited municipal operations, schools and nonprofit agencies.

Woulfe-Beile will do more than shake hands as a candidate. When elected, she will engage Godfrey residents in discussions about their concerns and hear their ideas through quarterly meetings and an open-door policy.

Woulfe-Beile, 57, is married and lives in Godfrey with her husband, David Beile, and Labrador, Posie. She has two adult children and a grandson.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter