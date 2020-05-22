Virtual ceremony celebrates achievements of Young Adults Committee

Napp

The RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee recently held a virtual year-end ceremony. The committee’s students, mentors, and area nonprofits were recognized for all their hard work during the 2019-2020 school year. This year the committee held the Riverbend Gift Card Raffle, which raised $6,600 to be split between one student in the form of a scholarship and one nonprofit in the form of a donation.

The students on the committee are one senior and two juniors from each of the five area high schools. They volunteered at five area nonprofits throughout the school year: Beverly Farm Foundation, Centerstone, The Power of the Giraffe, Riverbend Family Ministries, and SNIP Alliance. After much discussion, the students decided to donate $3,300 to Riverbend Family Ministries.

During the year, the students receive points for their participation in the committee. After the points are tallied the student with the most points receives the scholarship. For 2020, Grace Napp of Alton High School received $3,300 for the hard work and dedication she put into the Young Adults Committee.

The RiverBend Growth Association would like to thank the mentors for their dedication to the students and the committee: Jeff Lauritzen with COUNTRY Financial, Terri Herbstreit with 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Cindy Smalley with Cope Plastics, Sandy Smith with Busey Bank, and John Barnerd with Simmons Hanly Conroy. They would also like to thank the principals and delegates from each of the five area high schools: Alton High School, Civic Memorial High School, East Alton-Wood River High School, Marquette Catholic High School, and Roxana High School.

