Virtual Mayoral Roundtable set for Wednesday

RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association announces a virtual Mayoral Roundtable at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 29.

Eight area mayors will answer questions regarding their communities. The RiverBend Growth Association is hosting this event to keep its membership informed about what is happening and the future of their communities. To register, visit growthassociation.com/event/mayor-roundtable-discussion/.

“The RiverBend Growth Association is pleased to be able to bring this group of area leaders together in one format for the benefit of our membership,” said John Keller, president of the RiverBend Growth Association. “We hope that the event will bring value to our member businesses and access to information on a local level.”

The RiverBend Growth Association will be hosting Alton Mayor Brant Walker, Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow, East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood, Godfrey Mayor Michael McCormick, Grafton Mayor Rick Eberlin, Hartford Mayor Jim Hickerson, Roxana Mayor Marty Reynolds, and Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire. They will be discussing what their community is doing and will be doing in the future to combat COVID-19 and its consequences to the local economy. Other topics of discussion will be raised as attendees’ questions are asked and answered during the meeting.

Registration is required for this event. At registration attendees can ask specific questions to the mayors. During this meeting, all attendees will be muted to facilitate a productive and worthwhile virtual event. To register for this virtual event, visit growthassociation.com/event/mayor-roundtable-discussion/.

To contact the RiverBend Growth Association, visit growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

