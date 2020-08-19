Virtual suicide conference set for Sept. 10

× Expand AlexBlogoodf - stock.adobe.com Two hands holding yellow ribbon, symbol of cancer awareness, med Two hands holding yellow ribbon, symbol of cancer awareness, medical support and prevention with helping hand. Place for text.

The Madison County Mental Health Alliance and its partners will host a fast-paced, wide-ranging, half-day virtual seminar on suicide prevention from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Sept. 10. This conference, Impact Suicide Conversations and Resources for Change, is an educational and awareness resource for the entire community. The cost is $20.

The day includes two keynote speakers, Dr. Alex Karydi and Dr. John Gaal, and breakout sessions on areas of interest hosted by professionals and renowned speakers, including a resource panel of many local support agencies. Suicidality and addiction/overdose impact during the Covid-19 pandemic will be discussed.

To register, visit https://www.enrole.com/siue/.

