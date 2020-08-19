Virtual suicide conference set for Sept. 10

The Madison County Mental Health Alliance and its partners will host a fast-paced, wide-ranging, half-day virtual seminar on suicide prevention from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Sept. 10. This conference, Impact Suicide Conversations and Resources for Change, is an educational and awareness resource for the entire community. The cost is $20.

The day includes two keynote speakers, Dr. Alex Karydi and Dr. John Gaal, and breakout sessions on areas of interest hosted by professionals and renowned speakers, including a resource panel of many local support agencies. Suicidality and addiction/overdose impact during the Covid-19 pandemic will be discussed.

To register, visit https://www.enrole.com/siue/.

