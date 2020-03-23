Visitation suspended at Alton Memorial Hospital

× Expand The ambulance entrance to Alton Memorial Hospital near the emergency department entrance has much more room for vehicles.

Alton Memorial Hospital released the following statement:

In recognition of the extraordinary steps required to combat the spread of COVID-19, Alton Memorial Hospital is suspending visitation effective Monday, March 23. AMH will allow visitation to resume when the threat posed by COVID-19 lessens.

There are a few exceptions, and those visitors will continue to enter through the Duncan Wing main entrance after being screened with questions, including who they are here to visit, and a temperature check. Each visitor will receive a badge with the date and room number. Any visitor without a visitor badge should be redirected to the Duncan Wing entrance to be rescreened.

The following exceptions are pre-approved for visitation, effective 6 p.m. March 23.

Obstetric patients may have two designated visitors at the same time (such as a partner or birth support person).

Patients who are critically ill or are at end-of-life may have two designated visitors at the same time.

Pediatric patients may have two designated visitors at the same time.

Patients with behavioral health, developmental delays or altered mental status for whom a family member or caregiver is integral to their care or safety may have one visitor at a time.

Adult and pediatric patients with an appointment in an outpatient setting, procedural area or in the Emergency Department may have one designated visitor.

Expectations for permitted visitors

Visitors must remain in the patient’s room for the duration of the visit; access to other areas in the hospital (i.e. cafeteria, waiting rooms) will be restricted. Once the visitor leaves the patient room, they should exit the hospital.

Visitors shall not be permitted to be in the room during nasopharyngeal (NP) specimen collection or aerosol-generating procedures.

Visitors shall perform hand hygiene at point-of-wellness screening and upon entry/exit of the patient’s room.

All visitors shall notify the clinical care team if they develop signs or symptoms of illness during their visit.

Alton Memorial Hospital thanks you in advance for your cooperation.